WATCH: Jacksonville Jaguars’ Jamal Agnew returns missed field goal for 109-yard touchdown

If the Jacksonville Jaguars stood any chance of beating the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3, they needed a miracle. Jamal Agnew might have delivered it on a 109-yard return touchdown that will go down as one of the best plays in the NFL this year.

The Cardinals got the football with seconds remaining before halftime locked in a 7-7 tie. After moving it to the 50-yard line, head coach Kliff Kingsbury called on kicker Matt Prater for what would have been an NFL record 68-yard attempt.

Arizona’s plan to steal some points before halftime fired in epic fashion.

Agnew, who signed a three-year, $14.25 million contract with the Jaguars this offseason, put his gifts as a return man on full display. He hauled in the missed kick at the back of the end zone, slipped out of multiple tackles and sprinted down the sideline for a 109-yard touchdown.

It’s tied for the longest touchdown in NFL history and it gave the Jaguars a 13-7 lead as time expired before halftime. Heading into the locker room with tons of momentum, this could be the incredible moment that helps push Urban Meyer to his first NFL win.