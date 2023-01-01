WATCH: Green Bay Packers’ Keisean Nixon burns Vikings with 105-yard kickoff return

Green Bay Packers kick returner Keisean Nixon entered Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with a league-high 825 yards on kickoff returns. That included a 93-yarder earlier in the season and an average of 27.5 yards per.

In what is a huge Week 17 matchup between the Packers and Minnesota Vikings, Nixon made his presence known early in the game. After Minnesota took a 3-0 lead on a field goal, the South Carolina product took to the field to return a kickoff. What followed was absolutely insane.

Yes, that’s a 105-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Talk about showing off your speed and game-changing ability. Absolutely insane stuff from Keisean Nixon as his Packers took a 7-3 lead.

This game is huge for the surging Packers. They now control their own destiny for the final playoff spot in the NFC after the Washington Commanders lost to the Cleveland Browns earlier on Sunday.

As for Minnesota, it still has a shot of earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC and home-field advantage after the Philadelphia Eagles dropped their second consecutive game on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Vikings can drop to the third seed if the San Francisco 49ers win out and they lose one more game.

For now, Keisean Nixon made his name known in a huge way early on at Lambeau Field Sunday afternoon.