WATCH: San Francisco Giants hit four homers in beating Chicago Cubs again

Jun 4, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Steven Duggar (6) hits a two-run home run ahead of Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) during the second inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Dickerson slugged a three-run homer and Steven Duggar hit a two-run shot during a six-run second inning to help the San Francisco Giants notch an 8-5 victory over the visiting Chicago Cubs on Friday night.

Jason Vosler and LaMonte Wade Jr. hit back-to-back solo shots in the fourth inning as the Giants beat the Cubs for the second straight night to open the four-game series between first-place teams. Evan Longoria added a run-scoring single for San Francisco.

Kris Bryant and Joc Pederson each hit two-run homers for Chicago, which had won 14 of 17 games prior to the consecutive losses to start a seven-game road trip.

Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta (5-6) was pounded for six runs and six innings in two innings. He walked two and struck out one.

Conner Menez (1-0) was credited with the victory for the Giants. He worked the sixth and seventh innings and gave up one hit and struck out two.

Left-hander Jake McGee pitched a perfect eighth inning and right-hander Tyler Rogers worked a flawless ninth for his seventh save.

Buster Posey and Donovan Solano had two hits apiece for the Giants.

Bryant hit a two-run homer to left in the first inning off left-hander Scott Kazmir before San Francisco broke out with a six-run second inning.

Longoria got the Giants on the board with his RBI single, and Duggar followed with a two-run shot that barely cleared the wall in right.

Dickerson came up with two on and two out and also homered to right off Arrieta to make it 6-2.

Pederson hit a two-run blast the opposite way to left to bring Chicago within two in the fourth. But Vosler, as a pinch hitter, and Wade led off the bottom of the inning with homers off right-hander Keegan Thompson to restore the San Francisco lead to four.

Javier Baez’s infield out in the fifth plated a run to pull the Cubs within three.

Kazmir struck out three in two innings and gave up two runs and three hits.

–Field Level Media