WATCH: Early Voting wins easily at 2022 Preakness Stakes

A top pick to win the 2022 Preakness Stakes, Early Voting took home the victory at Pimlico Race Course with minimal threat.

One of the major stories heading into this year’s race was that Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike — the horse that shocked the sports world as an 80-1 underdog — did not take part in the second leg of the Triple Crown. The decision by his owner Rich Dawson disappointed horse racing fans around the world but opened up a major opportunity for the rest of the field.

On race day Epicenter entered the post as the top pick to win the contest as a 6-5 favorite. However, Chad C. Brown-trained colt Early Voting was the next best pick in the race with 7-2 odds. However, at the start, neither horse looked particularly strong.

Early Voting wins the Preakness Stakes by a length and a half

For much of the early going of the race Armagnac — one of the biggest underdogs — led the field. However, halfway through the mile-long race, things started to change and Voting moved to the front of the pack. Eventually, he overtook Armagnac and was dominating down the home stretch of the Preakness.

As they closed in on the finish, race favorite Epicenter made a late charge to make a bid for history after coming up second in the Kentucky Derby. However, Voting’s lead was too sizable to overcome and the three-year-old won the 147th Preakness Stakes by a full length and half.

Voting has been dominant over his first five races. Winning in three of his first round and has now added the prestigious Preakness Stakes title to his resume. He is sure to be a favorite when he battles Derby winner Rich Strike at the Belmont Stakes — the final leg of the Triple Crown — on June 11.