WATCH: Didi Gregorius heroic in Philadelphia Phillies’ comeback win over Pittsburgh Pirates

Sep 24, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kevin Newman (27) celebrates with teammates after scoring in the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Didi Gregorius homered, singled and drove in three runs to lift the host Philadelphia Phillies past the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-6 on Friday as the Phillies continued to gain ground in the National League East.

Phillies starter Kyle Gibson and Brad Miller each added homers as the Phillies (80-74) won their fourth in a row and eighth in their past 10.

The Phillies began the night two games behind the Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East.

Gibson tossed six innings and allowed three hits and four runs with six strikeouts and two walks.

Hector Neris (4-6) earned the win in relief and Ian Kennedy pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his 26th save despite allowing two baserunners.

Wilmer Difo homered and knocked in two runs for the Pirates. Kevin Newman had two hits and two RBIs and Michael Perez also knocked in two runs. Bryan Reynolds contributed two hits.

The Pirates (57-96) sent Sam Howard to start and he lasted just one inning in a bullpen game.

Chasen Shreve (3-2) took the loss.

In the bottom of the third, Gibson ripped a solo homer to left field for a 1-0 lead. It was Gibson’s first major league home run and second run batted in.

The Pirates were held without a hit through the first three innings before Reynolds opened the fourth with a single. Colin Moran followed with a walk and Ben Gamel was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Newman then hit a two-run double for a 2-1 advantage. Perez added a two-run single for a 4-1 lead.

Miller lined a solo homer in the fourth, his 20th of the season, to close the Phillies within 4-2.

Bryce Harper hit an RBI double with two outs in the fifth to cut the deficit to 4-3.

Nick Mears threw a wild pitch and Andrew McCutchen scored to tie the game at 4 in the sixth. Pinch hitter Ronald Torreyes then responded with an RBI single for a 5-4 Phillies lead.

Hoy Park singled with one out in the seventh and Difo crushed a two-run, pinch-hit homer off Cam Bedrosian as the Pirates regained a 6-5 lead.

In the bottom of the inning, Gregorius hit a three-run homer with two outs and the Phillies moved back ahead 8-6.

Ke’Bryan Hayes grounded out with the bases loaded to end the eighth off Neris, who threw 41 pitches in recording five outs.

–Field Level Media