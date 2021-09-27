WATCH: Cleveland Indians victorious in home finale against Kansas City Royals

Sep 27, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Indians right fielder Bradley Zimmer (4) watches his solo home run in the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Amed Rosario went 4-for-5 with three RBIs as the Cleveland Indians defeated the visiting Kansas City Royals 8-3 on Monday afternoon in a makeup game from a Sept. 22 rainout.

It was the final away contest for the Royals (71-85), who finished 20-15 on the road after the All-Star break after a 15-31 road record before the break.

Kansas City’s Salvador Perez was 2-for-4 and drove in two runs, raising his major league-leading total to 117 RBIs.

The Indians (77-79) concluded the home portion of their schedule at 40-41. The top two batters in their lineup — Myles Straw and Rosario — went 6-for-10 with four runs scored.

The clubs will now head to Kansas City to begin a three-game series Tuesday.

Cal Quantrill (8-3) was the winning pitcher. He allowed three runs on six hits in six innings. He struck out five and didn’t walk anyone.

Jackson Kowar (0-5) took the loss. He allowed five runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings.

The Royals got on board in the first on Perez’s RBI double, scoring Nicky Lopez.

It took the Indians three pitches to tie the score in the bottom of the inning. Straw hit a 1-0 pitch for a double, and Rosario hit the first pitch he saw for a ground-rule double, scoring Straw. Franmil Reyes’ sacrifice fly scored Rosario.

The Indians got another run in the second with another pair of doubles. Bradley Zimmer hit a one-out double and then scored on Andres Gimenez’s two-out double.

Perez was back at it in the third, with a line drive that got past Rosario at short, driving in Kyle Isbel and cutting the Indians’ lead to 3-2. Andrew Benintendi then doubled in Perez with the tying run.

Rosario led off the third with a solo home run to give Cleveland another lead.

The Indians loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth, but managed just one run on a fielder’s choice by Bobby Bradley. Rosario’s fourth hit drove in Zimmer with the sixth run in the sixth.

Zimmer’s home run off his brother Kyle was part of a two-run Cleveland eighth.

