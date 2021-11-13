WATCH: Clemson defense shuts down UConn in comfortable win

Nov 13, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver E.J. Williams (6) is tackled by Connecticut Huskies defensive back Malik Dixon (31) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei passed for 241 yards and a touchdown as Clemson scored 44 unanswered points en route to a 44-7 victory against UConn Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C.

The Huskies got a 99-yard kickoff return by Brian Brewton to open the game, but that was about the only threat UConn could muster against the Clemson defense, which held the Huskies to 99 total yards.

Clemson (7-3), which was playing its first-ever game against UConn (1-9), won for the fifth time in six games, but continued to be plagued by injuries.

Wide receiver Justyn Ross watched the majority of the game from the sideline on crutches and with a boot on his left foot, back-up quarterback Taisun Phommachanh suffered a shoulder injury and exited in the first half after rushing for a touchdown, and linebacker James Skalski had to be helped off the field with an apparent knee injury in third quarter.

Clemson plays host to Wake Forest next week with an ACC Atlantic Division title potentially on the line. Clemson has won each of the last six Atlantic titles as well as six consecutive ACC Championship Games.

Uiagalelei, playing just one week after suffering a PCL sprain at Louisville, struggled at times but wound up completing 21 of 44 passes for a season-high in yards.

After spotting the Huskies a 7-0 lead on Brewton’s kickoff return, Clemson reeled off 30 straight points to forge a comfortable halftime lead. Placekicker B.T. Potter had three field goals, including two 49-yarders that rank as his season’s best, and Will Swinney — the eldest son of Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney — had a six-yard touchdown run on a fake field goal for the Tigers’ first touchdown of the day.

Clemson also got a three-yard touchdown run from Phommachanh and a 32-yard touchdown strike from Uiagalelei to freshman receiver Beaux Collins.

The Tigers tacked on two more scores in the second half — a two-yard run by Phil Mafah and a 25-yard pass from Billy Wiles to Jake Briningstool.

Clemson outgained the Huskies 476-99, limiting UConn to minus-17 yards rushing, six first downs and an 0-for-14 effort on third downs. The Tigers recorded nine tackles for loss, including six sacks.

UConn quarterback Jack Zergiotis completed 9 of 21 passes for 90 yards and two interceptions. The bright spot for the Huskies was Brewton, who totaled 216 all-purpose yards, including 190 on kickoff returns.

–Field Level Media