WATCH: Calgary Flames blank Ottawa Senators for first win of road trip

Nov 14, 2021; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; The Calgary Flames celebrate a goal scored by left wing Andrew Mangiapane (88) against Ottawa Senators goalie Anton Forsberg (31) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Elias Lindholm had a goal and an assist and Dan Vladar made 27 saves for his first career NHL shutout as the Calgary Flames defeated the host Ottawa Senators 4-0 Sunday.

Andrew Mangiapane, Matthew Tkachuk and Nikita Zadorov also scored for the Flames, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Goaltender Anton Forsberg stopped 29 of 33 shots for Ottawa, which has won just once in its past eight games, a 6-3 decision over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

The Senators remained short-handed with nine players in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol: Forwards Austin Watson, Alex Formenton, Dylan Gambrell and Connor Brown, defensemen Nick Holden, Victor Mete, Nikita Zaitsev and Josh Brown and goalie Matt Murray.

The Flames opened the scoring at 16:07 of the first period. Defenseman Oliver Kylington knocked down an Ottawa clearing attempt at the blue line and fed Sean Monahan, whose shot from the high slot was tipped by Mangiapane on its way into the net. It was Mangiapane’s team-leading 10th goal of the season.

Lindholm made it 2-0 at 4:51 of the second, tipping Rasmus Andersson’s shot from the right point past Forsberg.

Tkachuk, playing against younger brother Brady of the Senators, made it 3-0 with a power-play goal at 9:18 of the second. Forsberg initially stopped shots by both Monahan and Lindholm, but Lindholm was able to gain control of his own rebound near the left post. He fed a pass across the top of the crease for Tkachuk, who put a one-timer into the net before the goalie could recover.

Zadorov capped the scoring at 1:56 of the third, picking up the puck in his own end, crossing from the left to right wing at center ice and putting a wrist shot from the top of the faceoff circle into the upper corner of the net.

The Flames improved to 1-1-1 on their seven-game trip.

–Field Level Media