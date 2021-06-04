WATCH: Milwaukee Brewers club four homers in series-opening win over Arizona Diamondbacks

Jun 3, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed (13) reaches for ball on a throwing error by first baseman Christian Walker (not pictured) as Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Avisail Garcia (24) slides advances in the fifth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Jackie Bradley Jr., Christian Yelich, Luis Urias and Avisail Garcia each homered as the Milwaukee Brewers opened their four-game series against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks with a 7-4 win on Thursday.

Carson Kelly belted a two-run homer for the Diamondbacks, whose road losing streak reached 14 games. Ketel Marte and Nick Ahmed added four hits apiece, and each drove in a run.

Brent Suter (6-3) pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief for the victory and Josh Hader struck out Stephen Vogt with a runner at third in the ninth for his 13th save in as many opportunities.

The Brewers scored four runs in the third inning off Jon Duplantier (0-1), who was making his second start of the season.

Bradley was mired in a 6-for-73 slump before leading off the third with a 387-foot homer to left field.

Brett Anderson followed with a walk, Kolten Wong struck out and Daniel Vogelbach singled before Yelich deposited a three-run liner over the right field fence for his second homer of the season and first at home since Sept. 6, 2019.

Duplantier gave up five runs in four-plus innings for Arizona, which has lost 11 of its last 14 games against Milwaukee.

The Diamondbacks rallied with three in the fifth. Kelly crushed a two-run homer to center off Anderson and Christian Walker followed with a double.

Suter replaced Anderson and struck out Josh Reddick before Walker scored on Ahmed’s double.

Anderson allowed three runs on eight hits over 4 1/3 innings and was ejected by home plate umpire Edwin Moscoso after he was removed from the game.

Milwaukee added to its lead with two runs in the fifth. Urias hit a leadoff homer off Duplantier and Yelich scored from second on an error after drawing a one-out walk

Arizona pulled within 6-4 on Marte’s RBI single in the top of the eighth before Garcia answered with a leadoff homer in the bottom half.

Eduardo Escobar extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a pair of singles for the Diamondbacks, who were 3-for-15 with runners in scoring position.

–Field Level Media