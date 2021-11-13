WATCH: Brayden Point scores in OT as Tampa Bay Lightning edge Florida Panthers

Nov 13, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta (44) is punched by Florida Panthers left wing Ryan Lomberg (94) in the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Brayden Point scored on a breakaway 2:13 into overtime as the Tampa Bay Lightning extended their point streak to seven games Saturday in a 3-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers.

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy and Panthers counterpart Sergei Bobrovsky both made outstanding saves in the first minute of overtime, but Point took a long stretch pass from Ondrej Palat and backhanded in the winner past Bobrovsky.

Pat Maroon and Victor Hedman produced their second goals of the season Tampa Bay, which is 5-0-2 in the streak.

Vasilevskiy yielded two goals on 28 shots to go to 6-2-3.

The Lightning welcomed back two defensemen — Mikhail Sergachev (suspension) and Zach Bogosian (lower body injury, missed 11 games) — after losing blueliner Erik Cernak (upper body, week-to-week) on Tuesday.

Jonathan Huberdeau and Eetu Luostarinen scored for the Panthers, who lost their fourth straight (0-2-2). Bobrovsky stopped 21 of 24 shots.

The teams skated four-on-four at the 5:20 mark of the first period after Florida’s Ryan Lomberg and Tampa Bay’s Jan Rutta went off for matching roughing penalties.

On the match’s first power play, with Florida’s MacKenzie Weegar off for interference, the Lightning did little in the first minute but grabbed a 1-0 lead when Maroon tapped in a fast pass across the mouth of the goal from Ross Colton at 12:17.

With both clubs playing tight defense and the play getting chippy later in the period, the teams were tied with six shots apiece in the first 20 minutes.

After Florida’s Patric Hornqvist and Point engaged in a spirited fight midway through the second, Hedman had a pass ricochet to him. He fired it home at 9:02 for a 2-0 lead.

But the Panthers scored twice in a 36-second span to tie it at 2 before the frame ended.

Huberdeau whipped in a wrister for his fourth goal of the season at 12:59, and Luostarinen soon chipped in Aaron Ekblad’s long shot for the tying tally — his fifth.

