WATCH: Bradley Zimmer’s home run lifts Cleveland Indians over Detroit Tigers

Aug 8, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Indians right fielder Bradley Zimmer (4) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Bradley Zimmer hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning and the Cleveland Indians beat the visiting Detroit Tigers 7-5 in the rubber match of the three-game series on Sunday.

Cleveland, which trailed 5-2 at one point, moved ahead when Myles Straw singled with one out in the seventh in front of Zimmer, who capped the comeback with a 413-foot blast off Erasmo Ramirez (1-1).

Five different relievers combined for five scoreless innings for Cleveland, including Trevor Stephan, Nick Sandlin, Bryan Shaw (5-5) and James Karinchak.

Emmanuel Clase worked around a two-out single in the ninth for his 16th save in 20 opportunities. Clase has not allowed a run in his last nine appearances.

Owen Miller belted a solo homer and scored two runs for the Indians, who outhit the Tigers 11-5. Jose Ramirez, Ernie Clement, Straw and Zimmer each had two hits.

The Indians scored a run in the first inning when Ramirez doubled with two outs off Wily Peralta and scored on Franmil Reyes’ single.

Detroit answered in the second on Derek Hill’s first career homer, a three-run shot to center field off Zach Plesac.

After Miller cut the lead to 3-2 with his leadoff homer in the bottom of the second, Detroit scored two runs in the third following a costly error by Clement at second base.

Plesac allowed five runs (four earned) on two hits over four innings. He walked three and struck out six.

Cleveland pulled even with three runs in the fourth inning. Clement doubled in a run to cap the rally, which was kept alive by shortstop Zack Short’s throwing error with one out.

Peralta gave up five runs (two earned) on six hits with four strikeouts over five frames.

Jeimer Candelario doubled in a run and reached base three times for the Tigers, who have lost 10 of their first 16 meetings against Cleveland this season.

The teams combined for four errors in a game that was delayed by 23 minutes because of rain.

–Field Level Media