WATCH: Toronto Blue Jays sweep slumping New York Yankees for 8th straight win

Sep 9, 2021; Bronx, New York, USA; Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) flips his bat after hitting a leadoff solo home run against the New York Yankees in the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 42nd homer and Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the seventh inning as the Toronto Blue Jays pushed their winning streak to eight games and completed a four-game sweep of the slumping New York Yankees with a 6-4 victory Thursday night at Yankee Stadium.

The Blue Jays (77-62) are on their first eight-game winning streak since winning 11 straight in August 2015. Toronto also completed its first four-game sweep over the Yankees in New York since May 22-25, 2003.

Guerrero connected for the third time in the series by hitting a one-out shot to right-center field off Andrew Heaney in the ninth. He is two shy of the career high set by his Hall of Fame father Vladimir Guerrero Sr. with the 2000 Montreal Expos.

Bichette entered in a 0-for-13 slide and collected three hits. He hit a leadoff homer nine pitches in off New York left-hander Nestor Cortes Jr. and then gave Toronto a 3-2 lead with a single up the middle off Sal Romano (0-1).

Bichette’s go-ahead hit occurred after Danny Jansen doubled and Romano plunked pinch hitter Jake Lamb.

Randal Grichuk also homered as Toronto moved within a half-game of the Yankees (78-62) for the AL’s second wild-card spot. The Blue Jays trailed New York by 9 1/2 games on Aug. 27, the final day of the Yankees’ 13-game winning streak.

Anthony Rizzo hit a game-tying two-run homer in the sixth. Gary Sanchez and pinch hitter Luke Voit homered in the ninth but the Yankees set a season high with their sixth straight loss. New York also lost for the 10th time in 12 games following its longest winning streak since 1961.

Jansen added a bases-loaded walk in the eighth and Breyvic Valera followed Guerrero’s latest homer with a run-scoring double.

Toronto’s Jose Berrios (11-7) allowed two runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings to win his third straight start. He struck out eight, walked two and threw a season-high 109 pitches.

Berrios opened the seventh by walking Joey Gallo and got two strikeouts before exiting. Joakim Soria finished the inning by whiffing Gio Urshela with a 72 mph slider.

Tim Mayza ended a scoreless eighth by getting Giancarlo Stanton on a double play and Nate Pearson retired Urshela to end it.

Cortes allowed two runs on six hits in six innings. He struck out five, walked none and was shown slamming his glove and hat in the dugout after the fifth.

–Field Level Media