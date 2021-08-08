WATCH: Blake Snell strikes out 13 as San Diego Padres blank Arizona Diamondbacks

Aug 8, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Jake Cronenworth (9) hits an RBI single against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Blake Snell struck out 13 Diamondbacks and gave up just two hits in seven shutout innings and Jake Cronenworth drove in both runs with a single and a home run as the San Diego Padres scored a 2-0 victory over visiting Arizona in the rubber match of a three-game series.

Snell dominated the Diamondbacks in a pitching duel with Madison Bumgarner.

Snell retired the first eight hitters he faced before walking Bumgarner. And he had a no-hitter going until Jake Hager singled to right with two out in the fifth. The only other hit off Snell was Nick Ahmed’s double leading off the sixth.

Snell (6-4) matched his career high with the 13 strikeouts and teamed with Saturday starter Yu Darvish to set a little Padres history. Darvish had 12 strikeouts in seven innings Saturday — marking the first time in Padres history that two individual pitchers had 12 or more strikeouts in back to back games.

It also marks the first time this season that Padres starters went seven innings in back-to-back games.

Sunday marked only the second time in 21 starts that Snell went seven innings this season. He shut out the Mets on one hit over seven innings back in June 4.

Emilio Pagan struck out two in a perfect eighth. Closer Mark Melancon completed the shutout with a scoreless ninth for his 33rd save, although he did give up a lead-off double to Kole Calhoun. Melancon had two strikeouts, giving the Padres 17 in the three-hitter.

The Padres got on the board in the first against Bumgarner. Recently-acquired second baseman Adam Frazier doubled to left with one out and scored on Cronenworth’s two-out single to center.

Cronenworth drove a 1-and-1 Bumgarner offering into the right-field seats with one out in the fourth for his 16th homer and the game’s final run.

Bumgarner (6-7) gave up the two runs on six hits and a walk with five strikeouts in seven innings.

Frazier had his first three-hit game since joining the Padres last month and his major league-leading 42nd multi-hit game of the season.

