Washington State eyes Pac-12 boost with 2 games vs. Oregon State

Feb 26, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington State guard Michael Flowers (12) attempts to drive past Washington forward Nate Roberts (1), left, and guard Jamal Bey (5) during the second half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion.

In a little twist of fate brought on by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, Washington State plays at Oregon State on Monday night, and then hosts the Beavers on Thursday in Pullman, Wash., as the Pac-12 regular season winds down.

The Cougars and Beavers were scheduled to tangle in Corvallis, Ore., on Jan. 22, but COVID issues in the Washington State program postponed the contest and it was rescheduled for Monday.

Washington State (15-13, 8-9 Pac-12) has lost six of its last seven games to fall into seventh place in the conference. But the Cougars can still get to sixth place with the conference tournament looming next week in Las Vegas.

They have struggled all season finishing off opponents in the second half of games, and three of those recent losses have been by three points or fewer.

Michael Flowers scored a season-high 30 points to lead Washington State in its 78-70 loss to Washington on Saturday.

“He played well. It’s what seniors do this time of the year,” Cougars head coach Kyle Smith said. “He brought a great effort, and I think our effort as a team was OK.”

Oregon State has seen its fortunes turn from a Cinderella run to the Pac-12 tournament championship and the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament a season ago to last place in the conference this season at 1-16 in the Pac-12 and 3-24 overall.

The Beavers are coming off a season-worst 39-point loss to No. 12 UCLA, 94-55, on Saturday, and have lost 14 straight games. They played without four scholarship players in that game.

Head coach Wayne Tinkle told The Oregonian that his team “mailed it in.”

“I’ve not been able to get these guys to come together. It’s not happened to me before. I’m just going to keep working, keep trying to find a way to get a response,” he said. “Oddly enough, it was senior night as well. … This brought back this horrendous feeling. So shame on us.”

