Washington Spirit re-sign defender Camryn Biegalski

The Washington Spirit re-signed defender Camryn Biegalski to a new one-year contract Tuesday.

Biegalski, 24, logged nearly 1,700 minutes across 25 matches during the 2022 NWSL season.

“Camryn has a bright future ahead and I am excited she will be back in DC to continue her development and help us reach our goals in 2023,” head coach Mark Parsons said.

Biegalski originally joined the club as a national team replacement player in April 2021.

“I’m excited for the upcoming season and all the incredible things happening with the team,” Biegalski said. “I’m ready to get going and get after it!”

She was named the Big Ten Defender of the Year at Wisconsin in 2019 and was drafted 16th overall by the Chicago Red Stars in 2020.

