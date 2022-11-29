Washington pulls away to defeat city rival Seattle

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Keion Brooks Jr. scored 15 of his game-high 20 points in the second half as host Washington rallied for a 77-66 victory against Seattle University in a nonconference game in Seattle on Monday night.

Braxton Meah scored a career-high 18 points, making all seven of his field-goal attempts, and grabbed seven rebounds for the Huskies (6-1).

Cole Bajema and Jamal Bey added 16 and 10 points, respectively, as the Washington won for the 18th consecutive time in the intra-city rivalry.

Cameron Tyson led Seattle (5-1) with 18 points, Alex Schumacher scored 15 and Viktor Rajkovic and Riley Grigsby had 10 apiece.

Tyson, who entered the game averaging 28.3 points per game – which would’ve led NCAA Division I had he not sat out two contests against Division III opponents, was limited to 7-of-18 shooting against Washington’s zone defense.

The Redhawks, who led 40-38 at the half, extended the advantage to 47-40 with 18:10 left in the game.

Brooks scored eight points during a 12-3 run as the Huskies pulled back out front.

Tyson’s 3-pointer with 13:25 remaining gave Seattle a 53-52 lead, but the Huskies went on a 14-0 run over the next five minutes to pull away.

The Huskies scored the game’s first 10 points — on two baskets inside by the 7-foot-1 Meah and 3-pointers by PJ Fuller II and Bajema — and by a dozen, 23-11, midway through the first half.

Tyson made two buckets, one of them a 3-pointer, in a 9-0 run as the Redhawks pulled within 28-26.

Tyson’s second-chance jumper in the lane off a Washington turnover with 21 seconds gave Seattle a 40-38 lead, its only one of the half.

The Huskies shot 50 percent from the field (26 of 52) while limiting Seattle to 32.9 percent (24 of 73). The Redhawks were 10 of 40 from 3-point range.

