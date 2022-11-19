Washington Justice part ways with roster, coaching staff

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Justice are starting anew with their Overwatch League team after the organization parted ways with all five of its remaining players as well as its head coach and player manager.

Gi-beom “OPENER” An had his contract terminated, while fellow support Yung-hoon “Krillin” Jung, tank Woo-yeol “Kalios” Shin, and DPS players Sung-won “Assassin” Kim and Gui-un “Decay” Jang had their options declined by Washington.

Head coach Seung-jun “Sup7eme” Han also had his option declined, while player manager Haeni “Haeni” Kim’s contract expired. Assistant coach Min-hyung Chilhwa” Park left the team earlier in the week.

The Justice posted an 11-13 record during the 2022 season.

