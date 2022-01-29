Washington hands Utah record loss in double OT

Jan 29, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; General view of Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion before a game between the Utah Utes and Washington Huskies. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 leading scorer Terrell Brown Jr. had 30 points to lead Washington to a 77-73 win over Utah in double overtime, handing the Utes their program-record 10th straight loss in a Pac-12 game Saturday at Seattle.

Brown, averaging 21.2 points entering the game, made one of two free throws with 14.2 seconds left to put Washington ahead 77-73.

Utah’s David Jenkins Jr. missed a 3-pointer and Washington’s Emmitt Matthews Jr. failed on two free-throw attempts. The Utes (8-4, 1-11) then couldn’t get a shot off before time expired.

The game had 12 lead changes.

Utah, led by Branden Carlson’s 18 points, had the previous record of nine consecutive losses in the 1935-36 season.

Washington (11-8, 6-3) has won five of its past six games.

The Huskies opened the second overtime by outscoring Utah 8-2 behind 3-pointers from Daejon Davis — his first made shot of the game — and Cole Bajema and a drive to the basket by Brown.

Utah cut the lead to 76-73 with 17.2 seconds on a jumper by Both Gach in the lane.

Brown followed with his free throw with 14.2 seconds left to make it a two-possession game.

Utah’s Rollie Worster, who scored all 10 of his points in the first half, fouled out in the first overtime. Jamal Bey, who finished with 10 points for Washington, fouled out in the first OT.

Brown made one of two free throws with 1:41 left in the first overtime to give Washington a 66-65 lead. Carlson responded with a 3-pointer with 1:12 remaining.

The first overtime concluded with Brown making a floating jump shot in the lane with 37 seconds left to tie the game at 68.

Lazar Stefanovic was called for traveling with seven seconds left. Brown lost control of the ball, and Both Gach couldn’t get an attempt off on time.

In regulation, with Utah leading 59-57 with 28 seconds left, Stefanovic was called for traveling before reaching midcourt.

Brown drove to the basket and got fouled while taking a shot with 16.5 seconds left. He made both free throws to tie the game at 59.

A one-handed driving attempt by Gach fell short at the buzzer.

–Field Level Media