The 2022 NWSL Championship will take place Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. ET at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

The league’s ninth title match is the latest high-profile soccer event scheduled for the 20,000-seat stadium.

Audi Field will also host the U.S. Women’s National Team for a friendly against Nigeria next month and will be the site of next year’s MLS All-Star Game.

Tickets for the NWSL Championship go on sale to the general public on Sept. 8.

