Washington Commanders trade rumors suggest team is locked in on one specific move

Last year, the Washington Commanders had the NFL’s second-worst record. This year, after hiring Dan Quinn and drafting Jayden Daniels, the Commanders are tied for being the NFC’s second-best team. So it’s not a surprise to learn this reshaped front office is looking to capitalize on their momentum after a 6-2 start.

Now, we know what Washington’s’ deadline plans are thanks to the latest Commanders trade rumor.

Washington Commanders targeting trade for a cornerback

Boasting the NFL’s third-highest-scoring offense, the Washington Commanders appear nearly set on that side of the ball. Their defense, surprisingly, isn’t far off, ranking as the 11th-best unit entering the Week 9 NFL schedule. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for improvement.

Thanks to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, we now have a much clearer idea of Washington’s trade deadline plans.

“It’s no surprise the red-hot Washington Commanders are calling around in search of a corner. Coach Dan Quinn knows this is a weakness on his roster, and at 6-2, Washington needs help if they want to get past the Philadelphia Eagles and their superb receiver group in the NFC East.” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini on Washington Commanders

The Commanders rank 22nd in the NFL, allowing 6.3 yards per pass attempt. This is actually worse than they are against the run, where they rank 29th in the NFL, allowing 5.1 yards per attempt. Yet, Washington has had other injuries to their front seven, including to Jonathan Allen, who’s out for the season. However, rookie Jer’Zhan Newton has stepped in and played well, even if he’s inexperienced.

But, other than Mike Sainristil and the struggling Emmanuel Forbes, the Commanders don’t have a lot of young cornerbacks with upside, so this rumor doesn’t come as a major surprise. Plus, the Commanders were previously linked to a potential trade that reunites them with Kendall Fuller.

Perhaps a trade for Fuller still comes to fruition, yet there are plenty of other suitable targets out there too.

