The 2023 NFL Draft occurred less than a month ago, so obviously we haven’t had a chance to see how any of the Washington Commanders’ seven-man draft class has acclimated themselves just yet. But after the team’s rookie minicamp, which ran from May 11-13, one player stuck out to the Commanders’ coaching staff.

Selected with the 16th pick out of Mississippi State, cornerback Emmanuel Forbes is projected to be a Week 1 starter on defense, and if he can continue to impress, we might be able to write his name into the starting lineup with ink.

According to Sports Illustrated‘s Albert Breer, Forbes turned a lot of heads during rookie minicamp. Forbes reportedly even intercepted a pass on the first day of camp in a way that drew comparisons to Dallas’ Trevon Diggs, using his nose for the football to create a turnover.

One coach even said Forbes is “really f—ing good.”

Yet, even Breer provided some caution to fans who may be ready to declare Forbes the second-coming of Darrell Green in Washington. There was a reason he wasn’t the top cornerback taken in April, and Forbes’ slight frame, where he weighs just 166 pounds, may not hold up as well once the pads come on in full-speed action.

Either way, it’s much better to hear Forbes excelling early on than being one or two steps behind his peers. The Commanders knew the challenges involved with Forbes when they made him their first-round pick, getting him incorporated into their weight training program should only help the young defensive back improve at the next level.

Related: 4 NFL rookies with Pro Bowl potential in 2023, including one QB