Washington Commanders release Brandon McManus after being accused of sexual assault

The Washington Commanders signed Brandon McManus to a $3.6 million contract to be their starting kicker at the outset of NFL free agency. They were so confident solving their kicking position that Washington didn’t even sign or draft another kicker to their 90-man roster, leaving him as the sole option available.

But on May 28, sexual assault allegations against McManus went public. The 32-year-old is accused of assaulting two women on a Jaguars team flight to London for Jacksonville’s overseas matchup.

Washington Commanders don’t have a kicker after Brandon McManus release

Now, less than a week after the civil lawsuit against McManus went public, the Commanders have decided to release McManus from the roster, according to Tom Pelissero.

McManus made 81.1% of his field goal attempts last season and didn’t miss any of his 35 extra-point attempts.

The Commanders don’t have another kicker on the roster right now, so they’ll have to sign one in the next few days. While there are several undrafted and unsigned free agents, one option that could emerge could come from the UFL, where Jake Bates has become a star after connecting on multiple kicks from 60 or more yards.

