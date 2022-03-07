Washington Commanders QB search takes another interesting turn

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

It’s no surprise that the Washington Commanders are putting on a full-court press to find a new quarterback after the struggles we saw under center in D.C. last season.

Washington already offered up a bounty to the Seattle Seahawks for Russell Wilson. It has also pretty much checked in on every quarterback potentially available on the trade market.

That now includes Las Vegas Raiders star Derek Carr.

“Washington is exploring its options among experienced passers, its preferred path. According to sources familiar with the situation, they made an offer for Seahawks star Russell Wilson and checked in on the Raiders’ Derek Carr.” Ben Standig of The Athletic (March 7, 2022)

It’s highly unlikely that talks with the Raiders about Carr will go anywhere. The Raiders’ new brass has made it clear that they expect the three-time Pro Bowler to be their Week 1 starter. There’s also talk about a potential contract extension for the 30-year-old signal caller.

With that said, this is the latest example of the Washington Commanders making it known that they plan to land a big fish at quarterback this offseason.

“We’re trying to let people know, ‘Hey, we’re interested,” head coach Ron Rivera told reporters during the NFL Scouting Combine last week.

Potential Derek Carr trade to the Washington Commanders

There’s an off-chance that something could come to fruition on this end. It was noted over the weekend that Carr has drawn trade interest from multiple teams around the NFL.

It’s also believed that the former Fresno State star is seeking north of $35 million annually on a contract extension. This might end up being too much of an ask for new Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels.

Derek Carr stats (2021): 68% completion, 4,804 yards, 23 TD, 14 INT, 94.0 rating

Despite his somewhat pedestrian numbers, Carr did lead the Raiders to a surprising 10-7 record and a spot in the playoffs. He’s seen as a team leader and has a track record of individual success dating back to three consecutive Pro Bowl appearances from 2015-17.

Boasting the 11th pick in next month’s NFL Draft, Washington is likely dangling that with other compensation to land a starter. Whether general manager Martin Mayhew views Carr as being worth such a high pick remains to be seen.

Washington Commanders QB situation continues to evolve

It was this past week in Indianapolis that Mayhew was seen chatting up San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch at the combine. The two share a great relationship dating back to their time as Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates in the 1990s. Mayhew also served under Lynch in San Francisco for four season before taking the Washington GM job last year.

The obvious backdrop here is veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and his presence on the trade block. Mayhew was a member of the 49ers’ organization when they traded for him midway through the 2017 season. Garoppolo would also come cheaper in terms of compensation than someone like Carr.

Washington’s brass firmly thinks that it can compete with the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East next season. The view is that it’s simply a starter-caliber signal caller away from contending.

Washington Commanders QBs in 2021: 65% completion, 3,746 yards, 21 TD, 15 INT, 85.8 rating

When Ryan Fitzpatrick went down to injury in Week 1, veteran journeyman Taylor Heinicke took over under center. He threw 20 touchdowns against 15 interceptions in what was a pedestrain performance.

As for potential blockbuster trades outside of Carr and Garoppolo, Washington has been linked to Houston Texans Pro Bowler Deshaun Watson. That situation is complicated by Watson’s continued presence as a defendant in civil cases relating to sexual misconduct allegations. He could also potentially be charged criminally.

