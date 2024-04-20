Washington Commanders insider dismisses recent Jayden Daniels drama, claims bizarre issues in rumored beef have been ‘settled’

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Despite a weird tiff that developed between officials for the Washington Commanders and representatives for Jayden Daniels, if the team previously felt he was the right player to use their first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on, the drama from this week has reportedly not changed that stance.

This year’s draft is another pivotal moment in Washington Commanders’ history. The organization has the second overall pick in the event and will have the opportunity to select the best player available — not named Caleb Williams.

Jayden Daniels stats (2023): 3,812 passing yards, 1,134 rushing yards, 40 Total TDs, 4 INTs, 208.0 passer rating

Many draft pundits believe 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels is the next best quarterback on the board and Washington is badly in need of a signal caller with franchise QB potential. Until recently, many signs pointed to the team using their top pick to add him to the roster for 2024.

However, things hit a speed bump last week when Daniel’s agent apparently was upset about how the team conducted a meeting with his client. It led to speculation that the Commanders may pivot away from Daniels or that he prefers to go elsewhere in the 2024 NFL Draft.

But on Saturday afternoon, Fox Sports NFL insider Ralph Vacchiano reported that the talk of issues between the two sides is “overblown.”

“I don’t know if QB Jayden Daniels wants to play for the Commanders or would prefer another team. But the flap about his agent being unhappy about the group visit to Washington is a bit overblown. The two sides have talked since, per sources, and settled any issues,” he wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Jayden Daniels agent: Ron Butler of Agency 1Sports

He then added in a follow-up post a “Commanders source who described the issue as ‘just noise’ insisted it would have no impact on their decision … So if they decide Daniels is their guy, they’ll take him.”

