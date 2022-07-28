Poll shows Washington Commanders fans are the least optimistic in the NFL

The Washington Commanders head into this season with a new quarterback in Carson Wentz under center. After an offseason filled with organization-wide drama, Washington had some good news leading up to training camp when it signed star wide receiver Terry McLaurin to a contract extension.

Apparently, that move has not created an optimistic fan base in the nation’s capital. A recent poll conducted on Twitter shows that the Washington Commanders boast the least optimistic fan base heading into the 2022 season.

From a @betonline_ag Twitter poll, Commanders fans the least optimistic in NFL. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/0zybiP6oOE — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 28, 2022

That’s just all sorts of depressing right there. Washington sits behind a Cleveland Browns team that has no idea whether Deshaun Watson will suit up this season. It is also behind Watson’s former Texans organization, one that has been among the biggest dumpster fires in modern NFL history.

Related: Washington Commanders schedule and game-by-game predictions

Expectations for the Washington Commanders in 2022

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

All of this comes after head coach Ron Rivera seemed to mute said expecations during a Q&A with the media at training camp.

When asked if it was playoffs or bust for the Commanders in 2022, Rivera snapped by saying “why put pressure on ourselves? Why don’t we just leave it at winning?”

Pressure to be one of the 44% of NFL teams to make the playoffs this coming season? That’s a rather alarming comment from the respected head coach.

For Washington, this comes with owner Daniel Snyder facing even more allegations of workplace misconduct while being accused of cheating other owners out of ticket revenue. He’s answering to this in front of Congress as this article is being typed.

As for the Commanders’ on-field expectations in 2022, they acquired Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts during the spring. The former No. 2 pick has seen his stock drop big time over the past two seasons, leading to questions about whether he can be a true team leader.

Wentz himself is showing the optimism that is seemingly missing within Washington’s fan base.

Related: Washington Commanders’ Carson Wentz, Terry McLaurin finding strong connection

“I think for anybody, it just builds confidence. It builds confidence within myself. I will always think that I’m a confident person, but hearing it from somebody else, from the head coach, definitely instills that confidence more.” Washington Commanders’ Carson Wentz on feeling wanted

Realistically, Washington enters the 2022 season a tier behind the defending NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles.

It will open the season Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars before a big matchup with the Baltimore Ravens the following week. A strong start to the season could lead to more optimism from Washington’s fans.