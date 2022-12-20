2 Washington Commanders stars claim a referee botch led to last-minute loss against Giants

Two top players on the Washington Commanders claim a flub from the line judge cost them a monumental chance to tie up their eventual loss to the New York Giants on Monday night.

The Commanders’ “Monday Night Football” matchup with division rivals the Giants was the biggest game of the year so far for both teams. Each entered with a record of 7-5-1 and a victory would be massive in their pursuit of a playoff spot in the NFC.

For much of the game, the two NFC East squads played to a competitive stalemate until New York was able to push their lead to 20-12 late in the game. Yet, in the waning minutes of their primetime clash, quarterback Taylor Heinicke had one final chance to lead the offense down the field and try to tie it up.

Related: NFL games today – Get watch times and odds for the Week 16 slate of games

Early on, it seemed like the Commanders were making the plays to do just that. However, a surprise penalty on star receiver Terry McLaurin wiped away a touchdown that would have pulled them to within a point. After the game, Heinicke and McLaurin claimed the penalty should have never happened after a line judge completely mislead the wideout ahead of the illegal formation call.

Washington Commanders players allege line judge mislead them on pivotal 3rd down play

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Following their frustrating loss to the New York Giants, Heinicke claimed that McLaurin asked referee John Hussey before the play if he was lined up correctly. A question that he says was given a thumbs up. “He gives the thumbs-up to Terry, what the f*** is that?” Heinicke told the media at his locker on Monday night.

McLaurin was also questioned about Heincke’s accusation and confirmed that he too was told by the Hussey that he was lined up legally before being penalized for illegal formation. “I pride myself on paying attention to details,” the wide receiver said (via NBC Washington’s Pete Hailey).

After the penalty pushed them back five more yards, the Washington Commanders failed to convert on the final two downs and suffered their worst defeat of the season. The team now sits outside the final Wild Card spot for the NFC.

The Washington Commanders return to the field on Christmas Eve for a 4:05 PM ET matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.