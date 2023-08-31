Washington Commanders reportedly could be without a top defensive star in Week 1

There is reason to believe that star pass rusher Chase Young is far from a sure thing for the Washington Commanders’ 2023 season opener on Sept. 10.

The Washington Commanders are a week away from the start of the new season and there is a solid amount of hope surrounding the team’s potential this year. While they were messy at times last season, they had a far better second half and were in the playoff hunt late in the season.

Now, with the owner who was a drama magnet gone, a well-respected offensive mind in Eric Bieniemy running the offense, and a young quarterback leading that group, there are positive vibes about the team after an 8-8-1 finish in 2023. Especially since they have a top-10 crew in our latest NFL defense rankings. Unfortunately, that formidable unit may be severely hampered in Week 1.

During the team’s first preseason game earlier this month, one-time Pro Bowler Chase Young suffered a stinger. A stinger is a nerve injury that happens when the shoulder and neck are forced in opposing directions, often during a tackle.

Chase Young stats (2022): 3 games, 5 tackles, 1 pass defended

Washington Commanders Week 1: vs. Arizona Cardinals 1 PM

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

“The guy is practicing and doing everything we need him to do right now as he’s getting ready for the opener,” Head coach Ron Rivera told media after the team’s Thursday workout. “I have no idea what the doctor’s going to do, but I do know right now that he’s told him he can continue to progress and get himself ready to go. So, until then, there’s nothing we can tell you, nothing we can say.”

While that update is positive, the practice Young has been doing is non-contact, and that Rivera update confirms that doctors have not yet cleared the fourth-year talent to engage in contact drills. It is unsurprising if the Commanders end up being very cautious with the defensive end after only playing in 11 games over the last two seasons due to recovery from a torn ACL suffered in the 2021 season.

Based on not doing any contact work since the Aug. 11 game, there is a good chance they won’t rush their top pass-rusher back into game action with limited hard practice with pads for nearly a month.

The 24-year-old is in the final year of his rookie contract after the team did not pick up his fifth-year option in the offseason.