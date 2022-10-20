Washington Commanders could get Pro Bowler Chase Young back in Week 8

Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders star Chase Young is reportedly closing in on passing the last hurdle to getting back on the practice field and eventual return to regular season action.

The Commanders have been without the one-time Pro Bowler since he tore his ACL in a November game last year. Since then, it has been a slow process for the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to suit up and at least practice. However, a new report from ESPN Washington beat writer John Keim claims that Young has one final step to surpass in his year-long journey back to the field.

“As a small update on Chase Young: he’ll see Dr. [James] Andrews on Sunday. If all goes well he’ll practice next week and then they can determine if he’ll return vs Indy or the following week.” – Update on Chase Young’s return

Related: NFL standings – Find out who are the top dogs in each division after Week 6

While early estimates suggested that Young could possibly return in mid-September, those hopes were eventually dashed when he was placed on injured reserve and was guaranteed to miss the first four weeks of the season. That has now stretched out to six, and the 2-4 Washington Commanders have desperately missed their top defensive talent.

What Chase Young’s return means for Washington Commanders

Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Without Chase Young this season, the Commanders are in the middle of the pack among the league’s defensive units. However, they are among the bottom eight when it comes to stopping the run. Washington is giving up over 131 yards on the ground per game.

In his first season in the league, the 2020 rookie of the year accumulated 42 tackles, 7.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, and 12 quarterback hits in 15 starts. However, he got off to a slower start in his sophomore campaign as he only amassed 1.5 sacks and 26 tackles through nine games before tearing his ACL on Nov. 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It will be tough to expect a lot from Young in his return from such a significant injury, but the Ohio State alum will surely add to the team’s pass rush which ranks 14th in the league with just nine sacks after the first six weeks of the NFL season. While the offense is in a bit of trouble with QB Carson Wentz sidelined for several weeks, Young could be key in helping the defense will the team to some much-needed wins in the second half of the season.