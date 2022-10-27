Washington Commanders’ Pro Bowl pass rusher Chase Young to return to practice next week

While it’s not what their fans want to hear, the Washington Commanders have managed to go 3-4 this season despite arguably their best player being sidelined for all seven games. Yet, better news is on the horizon, with Pro Bowl pass rusher Chase Young nearing a return to the gridiron.

Technically, Young is still on the league’s Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list as he works to recover from an ACL tear last November. This injury has caused the second overall pick from the 2020 NFL Draft to be sidelined not only for the final eight games of the 2021 season but also, as mentioned, the first seven of 2022 as well.

Only now, Young is expected to join his teammates at practice next week, according to Ian Rapoport. Though the Commanders don’t have to activate him to their roster right away. Thanks to the NFL’s rules regarding players coming off the PUP list, Young will have up to three weeks to re-acclimate himself before forcing Washington with the decision to either activate their young edge rusher or shut him down for the rest of the season.

Unless there’s a setback, Young is fully expected back in the lineup sometime in the next three weeks. The 23-year-old was able to get a “heavy workday” on Sunday and has only been able to continue that work.

Chase Young could be back in Washington Commanders lineup soon

For now, the expected timeline for Young to get back on the field is either in Week 9 or in Week 10. Getting in the lineup in time for Sunday’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 won’t be possible.

Chase Young stats (career): 70 tackles (13 TFL), 9 sacks, 6 FF, 3 FR, 6 PD

The Commanders enter Week 8 allowing 22.3 points per game, good for 19th in the NFL. Yet, Washington is averaging 2.7 sacks per game, which is tied for the tenth-best mark in football.

Still, getting Young back could be just what this defense needs to improve in pass coverage, helping Ron Rivera stay afloat a few weeks longer. Plus, maybe getting reinforcements along the defensive line makes Daron Payne more expendable ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline.

