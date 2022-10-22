Washington Commanders place Carson Wentz on injured reserve, won’t be back until at least Week 11

Just when we thought the season couldn’t get any worse for Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders. After a 2-4 start that’s drawn plenty of criticism toward both Wentz and head coach Ron Rivera, now the team has placed their starting quarterback on injured reserve, meaning he’ll miss at least the next four weeks.

Diagnosed with a fractured ring finger on his throwing hand, Wentz was given a four-to-six-week timetable to recover, meaning the IR placement isn’t much of a surprise. Although, as we’ve seen with several other injuries, Wentz won’t be able to beat that timetable as he’s guaranteed to be out until at least Week 11, if not later.

Now the team turns to backup Taylor Heinicke, who ended up being the team’s starter last season after Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered a hip injury in the season opener and was wiped out for the next 16 games. Heinicke managed to lead a 7-8 effort — better than most expected but still not enough for any team to make him a starter. That’s unlikely to change this time around as the 29-year-old undrafted QB gets another shot under center.

Related: Buyers or sellers? Washington Commanders leaving all options on the table ahead of NFL trade deadline

Carson Wentz may have played his last snap with Washington Commanders

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Carson Wentz stats with Washington: 62.1% comp. rate, 1,489 passing yards, 10 TD, 6 INT, 23 sacks taken

While Wentz’s injury is a short-term setback, it could end up having major implications for his future in Washington. Already shown the door from two other franchises, Wentz had already been on his last chance. Ineffective and incapable through his first six games, there’s no guarantee Wentz’s starting spot will still be available when he returns.

Leading the 29th-ranked offense, scoring just 17 points per game, it won’t take much for another QB to show he can lead a more explosive passing attack. Heinicke certainly has the experience, having played in the NFL for parts of four seasons, making 16 starts, with many of the same players the Commanders have now. It wouldn’t shock anyone if Heinicke experienced at least a small amount of success in his second chance as the starter in Washington.

Even if Heinicke struggles, the calls for Sam Howell to make his official NFL debut will only grow louder after an impressive preseason showing, displaying an ability to move the chains with both his legs and his arm. If the tenure without Wentz goes just about as bad as it was with him, it’s only a matter of time before Howell does get that chance as a starter.

Wentz is under contract through 2024, but the Commanders can either release or trade the QB after this season with zero future cap implications setting them back. Despite the Commanders trading a second, a third, and a conditional pick in 2023 that will either be a second or third-rounder as well for the QB, we may not be that far away from Wentz finding a new home, for the third time in as many years.

Related: Washington Commanders star admits Daniel Snyder drama has become hard to ignore