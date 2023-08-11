Washington Commanders’ broadcaster and former star arrested for ‘failure to comply with support obligation’

Current Washington Commanders broadcaster and former Redskins star Fred Smoot has reportedly been arrested for not meeting court-appointed support obligations.

On Friday, TMZ Sports was the first to report that former Washington football star Fred Smoot had been arrested in Virginia the previous morning. The outlet claimed that jail records showed the 44-year-old was taken into custody at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center at 10:58 AM and as of early Friday, he remained behind bars.

An official for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office told TMZ Sports that Smoot was charged with a misdemeanor for failure to comply with a support obligation. In Virginia law, a support obligation is usually related to agreed-upon payments that are meant to go toward a child, a former spouse, or a child and former spouse. If the Mississippi State alum can not rectify this issue he could be facing as much as 12 months in jail.

Smoot currently serves as a postgame analysis for the Washington Commanders. However, before switching to the broadcast side of the sport, he played nine seasons in the league, including seven years as a member of the Washington Redskins.

He was drafted by the organization in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft and became a key member of their secondary over his first five seasons. While he never earned Pro Bowl honors, Smoot tallied four or more interceptions in his first three seasons in the NFL.

The Commanders have not yet commented on the arrest of their broadcast analysis.