Warriors, T-Wolves go 5-0 in The Turn’s group stage

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Charlie “CB13” Bostwick scored 32 points and dished out 11 assists as Warriors Gaming Squad edged Lakers Gaming 80-77 in overtime to complete a perfect run through the group stage of the NBA 2K League’s The Turn event.

The Warriors went 5-0 to finish atop the event’s Western Conference standings. T-Wolves Gaming also went 5-0 after beating Jazz Gaming 92-88 in double overtime, but the Warriors tweeted that they clinched the top seed for the knockout stage.

Vernon “Hezi” Coates added 24 points, 14 rebounds and six assists for the Warriors. Reginald “Regg” Nash Jr. led the Lakers with 28 points and 11 assists.

In other action Friday as the group stage concluded, Celtics Crossover Gaming downed Grizz Gaming 70-57, Mavs Gaming topped Pacers Gaming 67-63, Magic Gaming nipped Heat Check Gaming 69-66, the Gen.G Tigers got past Raptors Uprising GC 63-62, and DUX Infinitos dumped Blazer5 Gaming 72-59.

Group play for The Turn determined seeding for the tournament’s bracket-style playoffs. Bracket play to cap the $250,000 event will run from Wednesday through June 11 at the NBA 2K League Studio in Indianapolis.

The NBA 2K League season will run through August, with the focus on tournament play and qualifying events for tournaments. The traditional five-on-five tournaments are The Tipoff (season opener, won by T-Wolves Gaming), The Turn (midseason) and The Ticket (late season).

The league is also adding a number of three-on-three tournaments that will lead up to a three-on-three championship featuring a separate prize pool. Wizards District Gaming claimed the first three-on-three event, the Slam Open, in May.

NBA 2K League — The Turn final group-play records

Western Conference

T1. Warriors Gaming Squad, 5-0

T1. T-Wolves Gaming, 5-0

T3. Jazz Gaming, 4-1

T3. Kings Guard Gaming, 4-1

T5. Lakers Gaming, 3-2

T5. Mavs Gaming, 3-2

T7. Pacers Gaming, 2-3

T7. Bucks Gaming, 2-3

T9. Blazer5 Gaming, 1-4

T9. Cavs Legion GC, 1-4

T9. DUX Infinitos, 1-4

12. Pistons GT, 0-5

Eastern Conference

1. Wizards District Gaming, 5-0

T2. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 3-2

T2. Gen.G Tigers, 3-2

T2. Grizz Gaming, 3-2

T2. Heat Check Gaming, 3-2

T6. Hawks Talon GC, 2-3

T6. Hornets Venom GT, 2-3

T6. Knicks Gaming, 2-3

T6. Magic Gaming, 2-3

T6. 76ers GC, 2-3

T11. Raptors Uprising GC, 1-4

T11. NetsGC, 1-4

–Field Level Media