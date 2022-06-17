Warriors open as favorites for 2023 championship

Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors earned their fourth championship in eight years on Thursday behind an aging core, but oddsmakers believe Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have at least one more title chase in them.

The Warriors are favored to win the 2023 championship in odds posted just after the 2021-22 season concluded with Golden State’s 103-90 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

FanDuel has Golden State listed at +460, ahead of the Celtics (+650), the Brooklyn Nets (+700), the Milwaukee Bucks (+750), the Los Angeles Clippers (+850) and the Phoenix Suns (+950).

The Warriors have +500 odds at Caesars Sportsbook, which has the Nets and Celtics both at +600. They are followed by the Bucks (+750), the Suns (+800) and the Clippers (+800).

DraftKings has a more level approach, with the Warriors, Celtics, Nets and Clippers all listed at +600. The Bucks (+750) and Suns (+900) are next.

FOX Bet has the Warriors at +550, the Nets and Celtics each at +600, the Clippers at +700, the Bucks at +750 and the Suns at +850.

After the top tier of teams, the teams with the next lowest odds at most of the sportsbooks are the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks.

The teams that face the longest odds — some at +100,000 or higher — are the Sacramento Kings, Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets. DraftKings and FOX Bet both have the Magic and Rockets at +200,000.

In odds for next year’s regular-season NBA Most Valuable Player, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic — the two-time reigning winner — is not the favorite.

DraftKings has Jokic at +800, behind 76ers big man Joel Embiid and Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, who are both at +550. Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is at +850, and he is followed by Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (+1000), Nets forward Kevin Durant (+1200), Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (+1200) and Curry (+1700).

FanDuel has Doncic as the 2022-23 MVP favorite at +500, with Embiid (+550), Antetokounmpo (+700), Durant (+100), Jokic (+1200), Curry (+1300), Tatum (+1500) and Morant (+1600) following him.

