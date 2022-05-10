Warriors not expecting Steve Kerr in Memphis due to COVID

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Assistant coach Mike Brown, not Steve Kerr, plans to act as head coach of the Golden State Warriors for Game 5 in Memphis on Wednesday.

Kerr tested positive for COVID-19 before Game 4, and Brown guided the Warriors to a 101-98 victory that gives Golden State at 3-1 edge in the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinals series.

Kerr wore a mask most of last week due to symptoms of an illness but had tested negative. He isolated after Game 3 and then learned of his positive test on Monday.

The 56-year-old has coached the Warriors since 2014 and guided the franchise to NBA titles in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

Kerr has a 429-200 career record in the regular season and an 84-30 mark in the postseason.

Brown was named head coach of the Sacramento Kings before Game 3.

Brown, former head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers, owns a 347-216 record as a head coach. The 52-year-old has worked on Golden State’s staff since 2016 and was part of two Warriors title teams.

–Field Level Media