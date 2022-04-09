Warriors Gaming Squad improve to 3-0 at NBA 2K Tipoff

Credit: USA Today Sports Images

Warriors Gaming Squad defeated Bucks Gaming 57-52 on Friday to remain undefeated in the Western Conference at the NBA 2K League’s The Tipoff tournament.

Warriors improve to 3-0.

Veron “Hezi” Coates had 20 points and 15 rebounds to pace Warriors Gaming Squad.

In other action Friday, Heat Check Gaming beat Celtics Crossover Gaming 64-50, Wizards District Gaming defeated 76ers GC 65-62, Gen.G Tigers toppled Hawks Talon GC 60-50, Raptors Uprising GC routed Hornets Venom GT 72-58, Lakers Gaming cruised past Pistons GT 75-64, and Kings Guard Gaming trounced Pacers Gaming 95-74.

The NBA 2K League season will run through August, with the focus on tournament play and qualifying events for tournaments. The traditional five-on-five tournaments are The Tipoff (season opener), The Turn (midseason) and The Ticket (late season).

The league is also adding a number of three-on-three tournaments that will lead up to a three-on-three championship featuring a separate prize pool.

NBA 2K League — The Tipoff group-play records

Western Conference

1. Warriors Gaming Squad, 3-0

T2. DUX Infinitos, 2-0

T2. Jazz Gaming, 2-0

T2. Lakers Gaming, 2-0

T5. Pistons GT, 1-1

T5. T-Wolves Gaming, 1-1

T5. Mavs Gaming, 1-1

T8. Bucks Gaming, 1-2

T8. Kings Guard Gaming, 1-2

T10. Blazer5 Gaming, 0-2

T10. Cavs Legion GC, 0-2

T10. Pacers Gaming, 0-3

Eastern Conference

T1. Raptors Uprising GC, 3-0

T1. Gen.G Tigers, 3-0

3. NetsGC, 2-0

T4. 76ers GC, 2-1

T4. Wizards District Gaming, 2-1

6. Knicks Gaming, 1-1

T7. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 1-2

T7. Hornets Venom GT, 1-2

T7. Heat Check Gaming, 1-2

T10. Grizz Gaming, 0-2

T10. Hawks Talon GC, 0-3

T10. Magic Gaming, 0-2

–Field Level Media