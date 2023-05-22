Warriors Gaming acquires ‘Seese’ from Cavs Gaming

Credit: USA Today Sports Images

Warriors Gaming Squad acquired forward Jeremy “Seese” Seese along with a 2024 second-round draft pick from Cavs Legion GC on Monday.

In exchange, Cavs Legion GC received center Vernon “YooVc” Coates and a 2024 first-round selection.

Seese was named 2022 NBA 2K League Most Improved Player last season, while winning the league’s 5v5 championship with Bucks Gaming.

The Coatesville, Penn., native was a third-round draft pick by Lakers Gaming in 2021 and scored 8.5 points per game, with 4.9 rebounds last season, while shooting 53.7 percent from 3-point range.

Coates, a native of New York City, averaged 18.9 points and 10.3 rebounds last season for Warriors Gaming Squad, who made him the No. 3 overall draft pick in 2021.

The NBA 2K League’s Split 5v5 season is set to begin Tuesday and run through Aug. 5.

DUX Infinitos defeated Pistons GT in seven games to win the league’s 3v3 championship May 13.

–Field Level Media