Warriors down Kings in NBA 2K League’s The Turn group stage

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Warriors Gaming Squad earned a 79-73 win over Kings Guard Gaming in a Tuesday matchup of teams that entered the night unbeaten in the group stage of the NBA 2K League’s The Turn event.

In other matches as Week 2 of qualifying for The Turn began, Lakers Gaming defeated Pistons GT 68-62, Heat Check Gaming edged NetsGC 63-60, Knicks Gaming clobbered Magic Gaming 83-53, Mavs Gaming nipped DUX Infinitos 60-59, Pacers Gaming downed Jazz Gaming 65-59, the Gen.G Tigers topped Grizz Gaming 70-55, and T-Wolves Gaming snuck past Blazer5 Gaming 88-86.

Charlie “CB13” Bostwick had 25 points and 15 assists for the Warriors (3-0), while teammate Vernon “Hezi” Coates recorded 25 points and 10 rebounds.

Dayne “OneWildWalnut” Downey logged 32 points and 11 rebounds for the Kings (3-1), and Nidal “Mama Im Dat Man” Nasser registered 24 points and 15 assists.

Group play for The Turn continues through next week to determine seeding for the tournament’s bracket-style playoffs. Bracket play to cap the $250,000 event is scheduled for June 8-11 at the NBA 2K League Studio in Indianapolis.

The NBA 2K League season will run through August, with the focus on tournament play and qualifying events for tournaments. The traditional five-on-five tournaments are The Tipoff (season opener, won by T-Wolves Gaming), The Turn (midseason) and The Ticket (late season).

The league is also adding a number of three-on-three tournaments that will lead up to a three-on-three championship featuring a separate prize pool. Wizards District Gaming claimed the first three-on-three event, the Slam Open, earlier this month.

Qualifying play for The Turn continues Wednesday with eight matches:

–Wizards District Gaming vs. Hawks Talon GC

–Kings Guard Gaming vs. Cavs Legion GC

–Knicks Gaming vs. NetsGC

–Pacers Gaming vs. Blazer5 Gaming

–DUX Infinitos vs. T-Wolves Gaming

–76ers GC vs. Hornets Venom GT

–Bucks Gaming vs. Lakers Gaming

–Mavs Gaming vs. Jazz Gaming

NBA 2K League — The Turn group-play records

Western Conference

T1. Warriors Gaming Squad, 3-0

T1. T-Wolves Gaming, 3-0

2. Kings Guard Gaming, 3-1

T4. Jazz Gaming, 2-1

T4. Lakers Gaming, 2-1

T4. Mavs Gaming, 2-1

T4. Pacers Gaming, 2-1

T8. Bucks Gaming, 1-2

T8. Cavs Legion GC, 1-2

T10. Blazer5 Gaming, 0-3

T10. DUX Infinitos, 0-3

12. Pistons GT, 0-4

Eastern Conference

T1. Heat Check Gaming, 3-0

T1. Wizards District Gaming, 3-0

T3. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 2-1

T3. Gen.G Tigers, 2-1

T3. Grizz Gaming, 2-1

6. Knicks Gaming, 2-2

T7. Hawks Talon GC, 1-2

T7. Hornets Venom GT, 1-2

T7. Magic Gaming, 1-2

T7. Raptors Uprising GC, 1-2

T7. 76ers GC, 1-2

12. NetsGC, 0-4

–Field Level Media