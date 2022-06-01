Warriors down Kings in NBA 2K League’s The Turn group stage

Warriors Gaming Squad earned a 79-73 win over Kings Guard Gaming in a Tuesday matchup of teams that entered the night unbeaten in the group stage of the NBA 2K League’s The Turn event.
In other matches as Week 2 of qualifying for The Turn began, Lakers Gaming defeated Pistons GT 68-62, Heat Check Gaming edged NetsGC 63-60, Knicks Gaming clobbered Magic Gaming 83-53, Mavs Gaming nipped DUX Infinitos 60-59, Pacers Gaming downed Jazz Gaming 65-59, the Gen.G Tigers topped Grizz Gaming 70-55, and T-Wolves Gaming snuck past Blazer5 Gaming 88-86.
Charlie “CB13” Bostwick had 25 points and 15 assists for the Warriors (3-0), while teammate Vernon “Hezi” Coates recorded 25 points and 10 rebounds.
Dayne “OneWildWalnut” Downey logged 32 points and 11 rebounds for the Kings (3-1), and Nidal “Mama Im Dat Man” Nasser registered 24 points and 15 assists.
Group play for The Turn continues through next week to determine seeding for the tournament’s bracket-style playoffs. Bracket play to cap the $250,000 event is scheduled for June 8-11 at the NBA 2K League Studio in Indianapolis.
The NBA 2K League season will run through August, with the focus on tournament play and qualifying events for tournaments. The traditional five-on-five tournaments are The Tipoff (season opener, won by T-Wolves Gaming), The Turn (midseason) and The Ticket (late season).
The league is also adding a number of three-on-three tournaments that will lead up to a three-on-three championship featuring a separate prize pool. Wizards District Gaming claimed the first three-on-three event, the Slam Open, earlier this month.
Qualifying play for The Turn continues Wednesday with eight matches:
–Wizards District Gaming vs. Hawks Talon GC
–Kings Guard Gaming vs. Cavs Legion GC
–Knicks Gaming vs. NetsGC
–Pacers Gaming vs. Blazer5 Gaming
–DUX Infinitos vs. T-Wolves Gaming
–76ers GC vs. Hornets Venom GT
–Bucks Gaming vs. Lakers Gaming
–Mavs Gaming vs. Jazz Gaming
NBA 2K League — The Turn group-play records
Western Conference
T1. Warriors Gaming Squad, 3-0
T1. T-Wolves Gaming, 3-0
2. Kings Guard Gaming, 3-1
T4. Jazz Gaming, 2-1
T4. Lakers Gaming, 2-1
T4. Mavs Gaming, 2-1
T4. Pacers Gaming, 2-1
T8. Bucks Gaming, 1-2
T8. Cavs Legion GC, 1-2
T10. Blazer5 Gaming, 0-3
T10. DUX Infinitos, 0-3
12. Pistons GT, 0-4
Eastern Conference
T1. Heat Check Gaming, 3-0
T1. Wizards District Gaming, 3-0
T3. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 2-1
T3. Gen.G Tigers, 2-1
T3. Grizz Gaming, 2-1
6. Knicks Gaming, 2-2
T7. Hawks Talon GC, 1-2
T7. Hornets Venom GT, 1-2
T7. Magic Gaming, 1-2
T7. Raptors Uprising GC, 1-2
T7. 76ers GC, 1-2
12. NetsGC, 0-4
–Field Level Media