Wake Forest looks to extend Clemson’s woes

Feb 19, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Alondes Williams (31) acknowledges the fans in the closing seconds against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson will look to end a six-game losing streak Wednesday night when it hosts Wake Forest in an Atlantic Coast Conference game.

The Tigers (12-15, 4-12) are coming off a 70-61 loss at Louisville on Saturday, while Wake Forest (21-7, 11-6) rallied from a six-point halftime deficit in a 79-74 win over visiting Notre Dame.

The biggest question facing Clemson is the status of forward PJ Hall, the team’s leading scorer (15.5 ppg) and second-leading rebounder (5.7 rpg), who hurt his left foot after playing just over a minute Saturday and did not return.

X-rays on his foot came back negative, but he’s questionable to face the Demon Deacons.

“Like I told our guys, ‘We are all on scholarship. We got to be able to overcome it, and we still have to put ourselves in position with a chance to win the game. We are good enough to do that,'” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. “So I was a little disappointed we did not make the plays in the second half to do that down the stretch.”

Al-Amir Dawes came off the bench to record a game-high 18 points against Louisville, while Naz Bohannon and Chase Hunter added 11 and 10, respectively. David Collins, who averages a team-high seven rebounds a game, grabbed 10 against the Cardinals.

Wake Forest avoided its first three-game losing streak of the season with a strong finish against Notre Dame after the Deacons had dropped close games against Miami and Duke.

Alondes Williams led the way with 23 points — 11 in the final eight minutes.

“He kind of just took over,” said Wake Forest forward Jake LaRavia, who scored 20 points. “When (Williams) has the ball in his hands, everybody is like, ‘Let’s get back on defense because he’s about to go score.'”

LaRavia sank two free throws with 3.5 seconds left to clinch the win as Wake Forest made 15 of 16 free throws in the game.

Williams, the league’s leading scorer at 19.9 points per game, also averages team highs in rebounding (6.9) and assists (5.1).

“I think we’re pretty entertaining,” LaRavia said. “I think this team is capable of doing something amazing.”

–Field Level Media