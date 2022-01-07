Wake Forest and Syracuse, heading in opposite directions, meet

Dec 29, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Jake LaRavia (0) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard Dre Davis (14) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Wake Forest 73-69. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Wake Forest’s rise across the first half of the season has been a plus among Atlantic Coast Conference teams.

Syracuse’s slippage has been a puzzling part of the season so far.

The teams will meet Saturday afternoon in Winston-Salem, N.C., where the Demon Deacons are unbeaten through nine games this season.

Wake Forest (12-3, 2-2 ACC) put emphasis on defense this week, and that seemed to pay off in a 76-54 romp past Florida State.

“I thought we were making them miss instead of hoping that they miss,” Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said. “I thought we had a lot to do with that, keeping bodies in front of them.”

The Demon Deacons have won two of their first four ACC games for the first time in eight seasons.

Syracuse (7-7, 1-2) has lost its past two games.

“I don’t ever look at the record, whether it’s 14-0 or 7-7,” coach Jim Boeheim said. “We look to play the next game. That’s all we look for. Nothing else matters.”

The Orange squandered an 18-point lead in Wednesday’s 88-87 loss at Miami. Junior center Jesse Edwards had a career-best 22 points, while Joseph Girard III (26 points) and Cole Swider (20 points) gave the team three players with 20 or more points.

“We’re scoring points,” Boeheim said. “That’s not the problem.”

Syracuse looked vulnerable against the press, committing a season-high 19 turnovers at Miami. That offset the team’s school-record 17 baskets from 3-point range. Swider’s six 3s were encouraging.

“Those were hard shots,” Boeheim said. “He’s got to be more aggressive offensively.”

Syracuse might have more difficulty on 3s against a Wake Forest team that limited Florida State to 4-for-25 shooting from long range.

Jake LaRavia has led Wake Forest in scoring in each of the past three games. Three Wake Forest players have reached double-figure scoring marks in every game this season.

The Demon Deacons played without Daivien Williamson, the team’s third-leading scorer (12.9), who missed a game for the first time this season Tuesday night and was believed to be in the health and safelty protocol. Carter Whitt filled in, though he didn’t score.

“I thought Carter played about as good a defensive game as he has played,” Forbes said. “He was really bought in.”

Of concern to Forbes were 22 turnovers, including eight by LaRavia.

The Syracuse team didn’t return home following the Miami game, instead staying in South Florida before heading to Winston-Salem.

–Field Level Media