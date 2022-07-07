Von Miller wanted to play for Dallas Cowboys in 2022 but received a low-ball offer

It looks like the Dallas Cowboys could have added Von Miller this offseason, and the three-time All-Pro desired a return to play in his home state. However, the offer the team presented to him was way lower than what he eventually took from the Buffalo Bills.

In March, Miller landed a stunning six-year, $120 million deal from Buffalo to help take them to a Super Bowl title just like he did with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022. The deal also guaranteed the 33-year-old $51.4 million over the first three years of the contract.

While the Bills were the team to finally secure the services of the eight-time Pro Bowler, there were a few other teams that were reportedly interested in signing Miller in the spring, including the Rams and Cowboys.

Von Miller was willing to take less money to play for Dallas Cowboys

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

In a conversation with The Athletic on Thursday, Miller revealed that the Cowboys were a preferred landing spot, and he would have even taken a little less than what he received from the Bills to instead go to Dallas.

“I told them I was ready to come to the Cowboys. I would have taken less to go to Dallas because it’s Dallas. But I wouldn’t take that much less.” Von Miller on desire to play for Dallas Cowboys

It’s understandable, that he ended up in Buffalo because Miller explained that the Cowboys’ offer was a far more inferior proposal than the Bills. Dallas submitted a contract for one less year and $50 million fewer than his new contract with the Bills. Also, only two years of the deal were guaranteed. It is the same contract that free agent Randy Gregory also passed on before it was suggested to Miller.

Outside of their failings against the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, the Bills were one of the better defensive units in 2021. The Cowboys could have certainly used what Miller brings to a defense, even after 10 seasons in the league. But alas, he was the rare star player they were unwilling to shell out big money for.