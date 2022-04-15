Alexander Volkov vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik serves as UFC Fight Night main event on June 4

Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

A planned UFC Fight Night card on June 4 now has its main event matchup.

On Thursday, ESPN MMA insider Brett Okamoto broke the news that the UFC’s first event in June will be headlined by a pair of top-10 heavyweights in search of lost momentum.

UFC Fight Night card on June 4 features main event between top-10 heavyweights

Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

“Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik will headline UFC Fight Night on June 4, per UFC officials. Nos. 7 and 8 in the division, respectively,” Okamoto wrote on Twitter.

Suriname’s Rozenstruik was set to compete this past Saturday at UFC 273 against top-15 talent Marcin Tybura. However, the day before the fight after both successfully weighed in, Tybura came down with an illness and was deemed unable to compete. “Bigi Boy” has not fought since a September loss to fourth-ranked heavyweight Curtis Blaydes at UFC 266. He has alternated wins and losses in his last five after kicking off his Octagon run with a four-fight win streak.

Related: UFC tonight – Fight card, betting odds, and watch times for UFC Vegas 51 on April 16

Volkov fought in March, losing to fast-rising Englishman Tom Aspinall by first-round submission, in the main event of UFC London. It was the Russian’s first submission loss in over a decade. He has also alternated wins and losses in the majority of his last eight Octagon appearances after the former Bellator heavyweight champion started his UFC tenure with a four-fight win streak.

A venue for the card on June 4 has not been officially announced by is expected to take place inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC veterans Dan Ige, Joaquin Buckley, and Cynthia Calvillo are also expected to compete on the card.