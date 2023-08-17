Vlatko Andonovski steps down as USWNT coach

Credit: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

Vlatko Andonovski officially stepped down as head coach of the U.S. women’s national team following the club’s early exit from the World Cup, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced Thursday.

“All of us at U.S. Soccer thank Vlatko for his dedication to our women’s national team over the past four years,” said Matt Crocker, the U.S. Soccer sporting director. “Vlatko worked tirelessly for this team and has been a strong and positive leader for our women’s program. We’re grateful for everything he has contributed to U.S. Soccer and know he has a bright future in the sport.”

Andonovski, 46, said in the team’s official release that it had been “the honor of my life” to coach the team for the past four years.

“I’m very optimistic for the future of this program, especially considering all the young players that got opportunities over the past few years who will no doubt be leaders and impact players moving forward,” Andonovski said.

“While we are all disappointed by the outcome at this year’s World Cup, I am immensely proud of the progress this team has made, the support they’ve shown for each other, and the inspiration they’ve provided for players around the world. I will be forever thankful to the U.S. Soccer Federation for giving me the chance to coach this remarkable team.

Twila Kilgore has been named as the interim head coach for a pair of friendlies against South Africa on Sept. 21 and 24 while Crocker conducts a search for a new USMNT bench boss. Kilgore has served as an assistant coach since February 2022.

The USWNT suffered its earliest exit ever from the World Cup in a loss to Sweden on penalty kicks in the Round of 16.

Andonovski also helmed a lackluster showing in the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, piloting the squad to a bronze medal.

Andonovski’s contract was set to expire at the end of this calendar year, Yahoo Sports reported. He finishes with a 51-5-9 record since taking over for Jill Ellis in 2019. He was just 3-2-5 in major tournaments.

Ellis led the USWNT to back-to-back World Cup titles.

ESPN reported Andonovski is a candidate for the manager’s job with the Kansas City Current of the NWSL.

“We want to extend our deepest gratitude to Vlatko for his dedication to the Women’s National Team,” U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone said. “We know he will continue to contribute to the growth of the women’s game in the United States and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

–Field Level Media