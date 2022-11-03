Vivint Arena: What you need to know to make it a great day

Credit - Yassie - Wiki Commons

Vivint Arena is the place to go if you are in Utah and love basketball. Home of the Utah Jazz, here’s everything you must know to enjoy your trip to Vivint Arena.

Where is Vivint Arena located?

Vivint Arena is in Salt Lake City, Utah. The address is 301 S Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101.

Who plays at Vivint Arena?

The Utah Jazz play at Vivint Arena.

What is the capacity of the Vivint Arena?

The capacity at Vivint Arena is 18,300, which is the number of seats they have.

What time do the doors open at Vivint Arena?

Vivint Arena doors will open one hour before the game starts.

How much is the parking at the Vivint Arena?

The Vivint Arena parking can cost anywhere from $10 to $15, depending on where you are parking and what lot.

Can you watch warm-ups at Vivint Arena?

Yes, you can watch the warm-up of the teams getting some basketball shots in at Vivint Arena before the game. You can watch from where your seat is located. You aren’t allowed to head to the floor and meet the players unless you are sitting in that area and have floor seats.

What can you bring to Vivint Arena?

Bags are not allowed into Vivint Arena, including purses. Diaper bags and medical bags will be allowed if they are no larger than 14”x14”x6”. Clutches will be allowed but must be no larger than 4”x6”x2”.

Is Vivint Arena cashless?

Vivint Arena is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.

How much is a suite at Vivint Arena?

Suites at Vivint Arena cost between $2,500- $8,000, depending on the event and game. Suites at the Vivint Arena feature interior lounge seating, a wet bar, an HDTV, and a dedicated suite attendant. The guests will receive exclusive access to the Club Level, VIP parking, and private entry into the Vivint Arena.

Skyboxes are located above the upper seating concourse. These spaces feature stadium-style seating connected to an open lounge space with high-top tables and barstool seating. Neighboring boxes can be rented together to expand your space.

Courtside Suites are bunker-style lounge spaces underneath the seating concourse with 12 premium lower-level seats to the game.

Corner Lounges are ideal for larger parties of up to 40 guests. The Corner Lounge is located in the lower bowl and offers excellent views of the court or event.

Vivint Arena Loge Boxes are located at the top of the 100 level and feature a private sectioned-off area for your guests.

What is there to eat at Vivint Arena?

There are some delicious spots to eat at Vivint Arena. We have listed where you can grab a bite to eat before or during the game.