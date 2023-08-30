Vitality, NiP open with sweeps at ESL Pro League 18

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Team Vitality and Ninjas in Pyjamas were among four teams to open with sweeps on Day 1 of the ESL Pro League Season 18 on Wednesday in Malta.

Movistar Riders and GamerLegion also posted sweeps in Group A action. The four winners advance to the upper-bracket semifinals of the group.

Vitality swept ORKS, NiP beat Astralis, Movistar dumped FURIA Esports and GamerLegion swept Grayhound Gaming. Wednesday’s losers drop down to Round 1 of the mid bracket.

The $850,000 event features 32 teams broken up into four groups of eight. Group stage winners advance to the quarterfinals; runners-up advance to the Round of 12 as the high seeds; group third-place teams advance to the Round of 16 as the high seeds; fourth-place teams advance to the Round of 16 as the low seeds.

The tournament runs through Oct. 1. The winner earns $200,000 and qualifies to the 2024 IEM Katowice event and the 2023 BLAST World Final.

On Wednesday, Vitality defeated ORKS 16-7 on Mirage and 16-6 on Nuke. Israel’s Lotan “Spinx” Giladi led Vitality with 44 kills and a plus-25 kills-to-deaths differential.

NiP swept past Astralis 16-10 on Ancient and 16-11 on Inferno. Daniil “headtr1ck” Valitov of Ukraine led NiP with a plus-18 K-D differential on 40 kills.

Movistar rolled 16-8 on Overpass and 16-13 on Nuke to down FURIA. Romanian Adam “adamS” Marian led the Riders with 41 kills and a plus-5 differential.

GL beat Grayhound 16-9 on Anubis and 16-13 on Ancient. Belgium’s Nicolas “Keoz” Dgus led GamerLegion with 40 kills and a plus-5 differential.

Group A action continues Thursday with four matches:

–Team Vitality vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas (upper-bracket semifinals)

–Movistar Riders vs. GamerLegion (upper-bracket semifinals)

–ORKS vs. Astralis (mid-bracket Round 1)

–FURIA Esports vs. Grayhound Gaming (mid-bracket Round 1)

ESL Pro League Season 18 prize pool:

1st: $200,000, 3,000 BLAST Premier points — TBD

2nd: $90,000, 2,000 BLAST points — TBD

3rd-4th: $50,000, 1,200 points — TBD

5th-8th: $35,000, 500 points — TBD

9th-12th: $25,000 — TBD

13th-16th: $20,000 — TBD

17th-20th: $15,000 –TBD

21st-28th: $8,000 — TBD

29th-32nd: $4,000 — TBD

–Field Level Media