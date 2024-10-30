Visiting the Martinsville Speedway: What you need to know

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The NASCAR circuit has a crucial stop at Martinsville Speedway. This venue hosts two races each year, including the final Playoff race before the Championship 4. This historic track brings intense racing action to fans up close and has an exciting atmosphere. Here’s everything you need to know before your visit!

Where is Martinsville Speedway?

The Martinsville Speedway is located at 340 Speedway Rd. in Ridgeway, Virginia. The track is associated with the nearby town of Martinsville, but it’s actually in the smaller town of Ridgeway, six miles south of Martinsville, and borders North Carolina.

How long is the Martinsville Speedway Track?

The track measures 0.526 miles (0.847 kilometers) and is the shortest track on the NASCAR circuit. It has two 800-foot straightaways separated by tight, nearly flat, turns with 11 degrees of banking, which provide the track with a distinctive “paperclip” shape. This unique configuration often results in close-quarters racing and plenty of lead changes, making it a fan favorite.

How many laps is the Martinsville Speedway?

Martinsville NASCAR races are 500 laps, so the distance covered is about 263 miles (or 423 kilometers).

How big is the Martinsville Speedway?

Credit: Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports

Martinsville Speedway is about 200 acres. Though smaller than other major NASCAR venues, it creates a dynamic atmosphere with its impressive half-mile track, fan-seating areas, and hospitality zones.

How many people does Martinsville Speedway hold?

The seating capacity varies between 44,000 and 65,000 seats, depending on the configuration.

Who owns Martinsville Speedway?

NASCAR owns Martinsville Speedway, which was bought by the France family’s International Speedway Corporation in 2004.

When was Martinsville Speedway built?

H. Clay Earles built the Paperclip in 1947. The surface was dirt until 1955, when it was paved for better racing. It’s one of NASCAR’s oldest tracks, having hosted a NASCAR Cup Series event every year since NASCAR’s first season in 1949, and is the only venue to have done so since the series beginning.

Can you bring beer into Martinsville Speedway?

Yes, fans can bring their own beer at Martinsville, but they have to follow certain guidelines. Beers must be in non-glass containers and fit in a soft-sided cooler no larger than 14″x14″x14″.

Does Martinsville Speedway have lights?

Yes, the speedway installed LED lighting in 2017, shelling out $5 million for the project. Martinsville became the first U.S. motorsports venue to use LED lights with this upgrade. As a result, it now has the ability to host events during the evening, with great visibility. Today’s NASCAR Cup Series races usually start in the afternoons and end under the lights.

How fast do NASCAR cars go at Martinsville?

The qualifying laps for NASCAR cars can get up to around 100 mph (161 km/h). Covering only a few miles long with very short straights and twisty turns, it demands hard braking in corners, so race speeds are slow compared to other circuits. As a result, average speeds hover between 80 and 85 mph (129–137 km/h) during a race.

How much are tickets at the Martinsville Speedway?

Martinsville Speedway ticket prices will vary depending on the event and seat selections. For the NASCAR Cup Series, they usually start at $40. The price averages $129, depending on the seating in the stadium. There are different ticket packages that fans can choose from, whether that’s single-day or weekend. For example, the weekend package includes general admission for Saturday’s Xfinity race and reserved seats for Sunday’s Cup race.

Martinsville also sells discount tickets for the military, students, teachers, and first responders. If you’re looking for a luxury experience, the SkyDeck, Club Panorama, or even Brake Pad have special views and amenities.

Is there infield parking at the speedway?

No, Martinsville does not have infield parking for fans. There are other parking options outside the track, and shuttles are available.

Can you park an RV at Martinsville Speedway?

Credit: USA Today Sports

Yes, you can camp right at the speedway with few parking spots available for RVs. Each RV site has a grass space and allows for one vehicle per RV. While hookup sites aren’t available at most of the sites, there are free restrooms and shower facilities. Champions Overlook and Backstretch are some of the premium areas that have 50-amp power with access to hook ups, but individual restrooms are not allowed.

How much is parking at Martinsville Speedway?

Martinsville offers general parking for free on race days. For the premium options, there are paid reserved lots closer to the entrance, making it much easier to access. Prices vary from premium to premium, depending on the proximity to the track and sometimes require advance booking.