Visiting Las Vegas Motor Speedway: This is what you need to know

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway is one of the best places for motorsports fans since it offers many events throughout the year. Whether it’s a big NASCAR race or any other event, it’s a place where you are sure to have a good time. Here’s everything you need to know.

Where is the Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) is at 7000 Las Vegas Blvd N, Las Vegas, NV 89115. It’s about 15 miles northeast of the Las Vegas Strip in Clark County, Nevada. It’s located just off of major highways and a short drive from downtown Las Vegas, just outside Nellis Air Force Base.

How long is the track (miles and kilometers)?

LVMS’s main oval track is 1.5 miles (2.41 kilometers) long. Home of NASCAR races and other motorsport events, it is a D-shaped tri-oval.

How big is the Las Vegas Motor Speedway (acres/miles)?

This entire complex stretches over 1,200 acres and is filled with different tracks; event spaces; and parking facilities. The large area accommodates numerous racing events, as well as large festivals​.

What’s the capacity of Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway can hold about 80,000 fans. This capacity seats fans throughout the venue including the popular ones like Earnhardt Terrace and Petty Terrace. The layout can differ based on the event.​

Who owns the Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

It’s owned by Speedway Motorsports. The company runs several other major motorsport venues across the United States​.

When was the LVMS built?

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway opened in 1996. The current facility replaced an earlier venue at the site, Stardust International Raceway operating from 1965 to 1971. The new speedway complex opened up after the site was purchased and developed and hosted the first major event in 1996, an IndyCar race. Just after, NASCAR events followed, and the first Cup Series race took place in 1998.

Can you bring beer into Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

No, you can’t bring beer or other alcohol into Las Vegas Motor Speedway. There are strict policies in the venue not allowing alcohol to be brought in or taken out of the facility. Alcohol can be purchased inside the speedway, with a limit of one drink per person per transaction.

Does the LVMS have lights?

Yes, it does have lights, so they can hold night racing events. The facility has hosted many nighttime races, specifically out of the smaller tracks like ‘The Bullring’, which host night events like ‘The Night of Fire.’

How many laps are the races at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

A typical NASCAR race car will cover a race distance of 400 miles or 267 laps on the 1.5-mile track.

How fast do NASCAR cars go at Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

In NASCAR Cup Series races, cars reach very impressive speeds. On average, race speeds are around 130 mph but can reach up to 180 mph on the straightaways. In recent races, drivers were able to record top speeds of around 180 to 190 mph on qualifying laps.

How much are tickets at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

Ticket prices can vary, depending on the event, seating location, and whether they’re single-day or weekend passes. NASCAR Cup Series ticket price starts at $59 for general admission for the South Point 400. But they can average much higher, like $4,000 for premium seating or special packages.

There are also weekend event packages available, priced from $89 to $299, depending on the seating area and additional benefits.

Is there infield parking at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

Infield parking is available at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. There is an infield area, which can be accessed by a tunnel under the track. Infield parking passes are also included with special VIP packages if guests want to park closer to the action. General access to infield parking is usually limited with specific permits or passes, especially for NASCAR weekends​.

Can you park an RV at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

You can park an RV at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Much like the rest of the venue, there are multiple options for RV camping at the Speedway, including spaces in the Boulevard, Bullring, Burnout, Infield, and Turn 1.

The sites have different setups, from simple dry camping to more amenities. During race events, guests may use water delivery, propane, and portable restrooms. Guidelines include when it’s permissible to park, use your generator, and the quiet hours. The idea is to make it comfortable and safe for everyone.

How much is parking?

General parking is free across the facility. But it’s always best to get there early, perhaps even earlier if you’re coming for the South Point 400, as traffic can get heavy, and you don’t want to miss out on a good spot. If you’re with the convenience of a reserved parking spot close to the main grandstands, then the Lucky 7 VIP Parking Pass is perfect for you. It also includes a reserved spot and a dedicated exit lane, which means leaving the venue after the race is easier. The cost for a pass is $59​, and it’s valid for all three days of a race weekend.

