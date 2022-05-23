Virtus.pro bench buster, YEKINDAR

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Virtus.pro shuffled their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster on Monday following a disappointing result in the PGL Antwerp Major, moving Timur “buster” Tulepov of Kazakhstan and Mareks “YEKINDAR” Galinskis of Latvia to the bench.

Virtus.pro were eliminated in Antwerp at the Legends Stage and also posted less-than-expected results at IEM Katowice. At Antwerp, the team competed under the name “Outsiders” because Russian organizations weren’t officially recognized and finished 13th.

The organization said replacement players would be announced soon.

Remaining players on the roster are Russians Dzhami “Jame” Ali and Evgeny “FL1T” Lebedev, and Aleksey “Qikert” Golubev of Kazakhstan.

–Field Level Media