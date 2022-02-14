Virginia Tech clamps down on defense to beat rival Virginia

Feb 14, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) shoots over Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) during the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Keve Aluma led Virginia Tech at both ends of the floor, soaring for 24 points, eight rebounds and four blocks, as the host Hokies thrilled a raucous home crowd with a 62-53 victory over rival Virginia on Monday night in Blacksburg, Va.

In capturing its sixth straight game and snapping Virginia’s four-game winning streak, Virginia Tech (16-10, 8-7) beat the Cavaliers at their own game, taking control with intense defense. The Hokies limited the Cavaliers to 40 percent shooting and didn’t allow a 3-pointer in nine attempts.

During a key sequence early in the second half, Virginia Tech energized its fans with four blocked shots, including two by Aluma, over two minutes.

The defense fueled an eight-point run in which Aluma scored all eight points, including a three-point play that capped the sprint and gave Tech a 35-31 lead. After that, the Hokies never trailed.

In seeing the end of its winning streak, Virginia (16-10, 10-6) was led by Jayden Gardner, who had 17 points and 14 rebounds. But in the second half, when the Hokies ratcheted up their defense, they harassed Gardner into three turnovers and 1-of-6 shooting.

Kadin Shedrick led Virginia in the second half as he scored all 11 of his points in the final 11:03. When Shedrick made a slam dunk with 6:53 left, it was tied at 44-all.

But Aluma answered with two free throws and Nahiem Alleyne added a 3-pointer as Tech took the lead for good.

Down the stretch, Aluma made a dunk and on the next possession, with the shot clock expiring and the 6-foot-11 Shedrick in his face, Alleyne made an improbable fall-away shot from 15 feet to give the Hokies a 58-50 edge with 1:21 left.

In the first half, Virginia went on a 10-2 sprint thanks to four points each from Gardner and Armaan Franklin to turn a three-point deficit into an 18-13 advantage.

But that would be their biggest lead of the half as Tech stayed close with 3-pointers from Hunter Cattoor and Storm Murphy.

–Field Level Media