Virginia braces for stern test from Miami

Feb 14, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) reacts to a call during the second half of the college basketball game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Virginia Cavaliers at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Fans likely can expect a grind-it-out game when Virginia visits Miami on Saturday in an Atlantic Coast Conference contest.

The Cavaliers (16-10, 10-6 ACC) have won four of their past five games, including victories over two of the ACC’s top three teams in Duke and Miami.

“We’ve had a nice stretch, but we have to keep plugging,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. “Now we have to get ready for Miami.”

Virginia defeated Miami (19-7, 11-4) in the teams’ previous meeting this season, a 71-58 victory on Feb. 5.

It was Miami’s most lopsided ACC loss this season. But it took a 60 percent shooting performance by the Cavaliers to earn that victory.

The Hurricanes benefited from 13 steals in that game, and they will need more of that type of play to avenge that earlier loss to Virginia.

“That’s our game,” Miami coach Jim Larranaga said of the steals. “We’re not big enough to stay back and just rebound with these big teams. If we don’t force turnovers, we’re going to struggle. But when we get turnovers and convert in the open court, it makes a huge difference.”

The venue in this game could be a factor. Miami is 10-3 at home this season, while Virginia is just 4-6 on the road.

Miami is led by Kameron McGusty and Isaiah Wong. McGusty ranks fifth in the ACC in scoring (17.8 points per game), while Wong is chipping in 15.8.

Charlie Moore leads the ACC in steals (2.2) and tops the Hurricanes in assists (4.0). He also ranks third on Miami in scoring (12.3).

In addition, Jordan Miller is averaging 8.7 points, a team-high 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals.

“They are so gifted with their guards,” Bennett said of Miami. “We have to do the job defensively.”

Virginia is led by Jayden Gardner, who averages 15.0 points and 7.1 rebounds.

Reece Beekman ranks second in the ACC in assists (4.9) and steals (2.1).

Virginia’s Armaan Franklin scored a game-high 22 points in the previous game against Miami.

–Field Level Media