Broadcasting legend Vin Scully passes away at the age of 94

For many, Vin Scully was the voice of baseball. The voice of sports. From his time at CBS Radio to joining the legendary Red Barber as the voice of the then-Brooklyn Dodgers, Scully called some of the most-important games in baseball history. He called some of the most-iconic moments in sports history. Our childhoods wouldn’t have been the same without him.

His career in the booth extended from 1950 to 2016 as the one true face of Dodgers baseball. In the process, generations of those who enjoyed America’s pastime are also reminded of his importance to it.

Sadly, the Dodgers announced Tuesday evening that Vin Scully has passed away at the age of 94.

“He was the voice of the Dodgers, and so much more. He was their conscience, their poet laureate, capturing their beauty and chronicling their glory days from Jackie Robinson to Sandy Koufax, Kirk Gibson to Clayton Kershaw. Vin Scully was the heartbeat of the Dodgers — and in so many ways, the heartbeat of Los Angeles. Vince passed away at the age of 94 on August 2, 2002.” Los Angeles Dodgers announce the passing of Vin Scully

Scully ended up becoming the voice of west coast baseball when the Dodgers moved from Brooklyn to Los Angles in 1958. His moments in the booth included legendary moments such as calling some of the greatest moments in baseball. Kirk Gibson’s home run in the 1989 series. Hank Aaron breaking Babe Ruth’s home run record. So many more.

Not only that, Scully teamed up with the likes of John Madden and Hank Stram to call NFL games for CBS Sports from 1975-82. One of his most legendary calls was Dwight Clark’s catch for the San Francisco 49ers against the Dallas Cowboys in the 1982 NFC Championship Game.

But more than anything, it was the passion and love for sports that Vin Scully brought to the broadcast booth. He loved calling the games. He loved being a part of the moment. He was an absolute icon up until his retirement after six decades of entertaining fans clear across the world.

Los Angles Dodgers release statement following death of Vin Scully

“We have lost an icon. The Dodgers’ Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian . He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family. His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever. I know he was looking forward to joining the love of his life, Sandi. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this very difficult time. Vin will be truly missed.” Los Angeles Dodgers CEO Stan Kasten on Vin Scully’s passing

As someone who was born mere months before Scully’s call in the 1982 NFC Championship Game, this one scribe remembers him for so much more. His call of Kirk Gibson’s home run against Dennis Eckersley in the 1989 World Series sent this young kid into tears as an Oakland Athletics fans. It is still seared into my mind nearly a quarter-century later.

Years earlier, Scully had the call when Atlanta Braves star Hank Aaron hit his legendary 715th home run.

RIP Vin Scully.



Others who had the honor of listening to Vin Scully’s voice. His passion. His dedication to sports. They join pretty much everyone in mourning another sad passing around the sports world while paying homage to the legend he was.

What’s so remarkable about Bill Russell and Vin Scully is how many generations they impacted. Been struck by how many decades each man continued to reach those who watched and listened and learned. Lives lived in such exceptional fashion. — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) August 3, 2022

The Fernando Valenzuela no-hitter, June 29, 1990.



The Vin Scully classic calls are endless.



A part of baseball died today.



He was so good, my dad let us stay up late to listen to him, fans at the ballpark preferred to bring their headphones, and he didn’t need a partner in the press box.



There will never be another Vin Scully…



…and a very pleasant good evening to you, Vinny, wherever you may be. — Monte McNair (@mmcnair) August 3, 2022

“The game of baseball has a handful of signature sounds. You hear the crack of the bat. You got the crowd singing in the seventh inning stretch, and you've got the voice of Vin Scully.”



"Little roller up along first…"



